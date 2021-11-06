Treasure Exchange Update!

Good day!
Today yet another awesome Update to Coin Treasures!
In this update we added a new Unlock called the Treasure Exchange!
If you're low on Coins while having a High Value Coins Powerup active you can change Treasure for Coins and the other way around!
We also added new features:
- Added Treasure Exchange Unlock
- Added Treasure Exchange availabilty time Unlock
- Delete Save Games from the Load Game window
- Changed timers to be more accurate for Random drops
Have a nice day and enjoy your new Coin Treasures!
Changed files in this update