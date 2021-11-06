 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 6 November 2021

Treasure Exchange Update!

Build 7668398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Today yet another awesome Update to Coin Treasures!

In this update we added a new Unlock called the Treasure Exchange!

If you're low on Coins while having a High Value Coins Powerup active you can change Treasure for Coins and the other way around!

We also added new features:

  • Added Treasure Exchange Unlock
  • Added Treasure Exchange availabilty time Unlock
  • Delete Save Games from the Load Game window
  • Changed timers to be more accurate for Random drops

Have a nice day and enjoy your new Coin Treasures!

