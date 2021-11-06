Treasure Exchange Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7668398 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 10:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Good day!

Today yet another awesome Update to Coin Treasures!

In this update we added a new Unlock called the Treasure Exchange!

If you're low on Coins while having a High Value Coins Powerup active you can change Treasure for Coins and the other way around!

We also added new features:

Added Treasure Exchange Unlock

Added Treasure Exchange availabilty time Unlock

Delete Save Games from the Load Game window

Changed timers to be more accurate for Random drops

Have a nice day and enjoy your new Coin Treasures!