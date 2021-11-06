 Skip to content

Combots update for 6 November 2021

UPDATE

Fixed

  • Graphics settings did not affect the new explosion and smoke effects
  • Repair Beam damages friendly TechSphere

Changed

  • Gear is now controlled in the air and has increased speed when jumping (like bhop)
  • The maximum amount of money is 100,000, everyone who has more will receive a bonus to experience depending on how much money was
  • Slightly increased the amount of money received per match
  • Ranked game will be available only if online is high enough
  • Repair Beam now has the property of sticking to bots and objects
  • Slightly increased Repair Beam damage
  • Repair Beam can heal a friendly Turret

Added

  • New variation of Electric Smoke: Smoke Screen

