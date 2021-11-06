Fixed
- Graphics settings did not affect the new explosion and smoke effects
- Repair Beam damages friendly TechSphere
Changed
- Gear is now controlled in the air and has increased speed when jumping (like bhop)
- The maximum amount of money is 100,000, everyone who has more will receive a bonus to experience depending on how much money was
- Slightly increased the amount of money received per match
- Ranked game will be available only if online is high enough
- Repair Beam now has the property of sticking to bots and objects
- Slightly increased Repair Beam damage
- Repair Beam can heal a friendly Turret
Added
- New variation of Electric Smoke: Smoke Screen
