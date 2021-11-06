 Skip to content

Students' horrible stories FIN update for 6 November 2021

11월 6일 변경점 공지

Patchnotes via Steam Community
오프닝
  • 게임 첫시작시, 원래는 없던 장면이 추가됩니다.
4장 악몽
  • 특정 이벤트 2개를 스킵할 수 있게 됩니다.

이상입니다.

https://discord.gg/cgs9C9QRmH

