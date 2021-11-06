20211106 Update!

Dear players!
I have been hard working on game and I have reacted several tips from you
-
Big speed improvement in AI calculations during enemy turn.
It spend lower than half of previous time.
-
You can use spy camera tool on corners of walls
-
You can switch between units with TAB key
-
You can select units with 1-5 alpha keys
-
You can use G key to throw grenade
-
Bug when unit rotates after clicking on menu or end turn was fixed
-
Fixed bug when unit rotates to enemy after click on him
-
Action selector GUI bug fixed when sometimes run unwanted actions if you move mouse away and click
-
Fixed bug in spy camera - camera was incorrect sometimes
-
Changed optiwand camera for better view of situation
-
Fixed bug in level 3 - an enemy sometimes walked through walls in a cottage
-
Slight reworked Level 3, added more paths and several obstacles removed
