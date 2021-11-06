 Skip to content

Tactical Combat Department update for 6 November 2021

20211106 Update!

Tactical Combat Department update for 6 November 2021

20211106 Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

I have been hard working on game and I have reacted several tips from you

  • Big speed improvement in AI calculations during enemy turn.

    It spend lower than half of previous time.

  • You can use spy camera tool on corners of walls

  • You can switch between units with TAB key

  • You can select units with 1-5 alpha keys

  • You can use G key to throw grenade

  • Bug when unit rotates after clicking on menu or end turn was fixed

  • Fixed bug when unit rotates to enemy after click on him

  • Action selector GUI bug fixed when sometimes run unwanted actions if you move mouse away and click

  • Fixed bug in spy camera - camera was incorrect sometimes

  • Changed optiwand camera for better view of situation

  • Fixed bug in level 3 - an enemy sometimes walked through walls in a cottage

  • Slight reworked Level 3, added more paths and several obstacles removed

