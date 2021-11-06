 Skip to content

Tourney update for 6 November 2021

Version 1.1.0

Hail and well met, one and all!

Wow - It's been a very busy day and a half since launch. Thanks to everyone for the feedback, it's been much appreciated and given me plenty to do!! :)

A new update has just gone live. here's what's in it:

  • New feature: Restart level option in the pause menu. *
  • Changed: UI tweak on knight upgrade menu, reduced opacity on the disabled arrow
  • Fixed: If a visitor was approaching a stand, and it was sold, they would still think it was there
  • Fixed: Game breaking error if going to Castle day 2 or finale level, when at the end of the previous day an event was underway
  • Fixed: Background error was happening in the last level if a guard post was placed in a certain position near the ramp
  • Fixed: A few other tiny issues & typos in the translations

'til next time!!

  • Unforunately the restart level button will not work if you load up a save game that was created prior to this update. A message box will popup to advise of that

