- Optimized walking animations with terrain sampling, which should greatly increase the FPS when there a lot of animals
- Removed the growing animation from invisible fruits, which should greatly increase the FPS when there a lot of fruits
- Temporarily disabled all screen resolutions that are not 16:9 (because the UI never supported them anyway)
- Improved animal mutation chance distribution, so you get to see a wider variety of possible animals
- Made turning on the species list view way faster by removing an unnecessary check (really noticeable if you got 1000+ species)
- Fixed walking animation glitch when you leave the simulation running for some time
- Fixed problem with randomly evolving species staying artificially small
- Fixed joint dot positions after placing sturdy feet
- Added labels to soil edit buttons
- Improved help texts greenhouse scenario
The Sapling update for 6 November 2021
Patch 9.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
