 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Sapling update for 6 November 2021

Patch 9.32

Share · View all patches · Build 7668057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized walking animations with terrain sampling, which should greatly increase the FPS when there a lot of animals
  • Removed the growing animation from invisible fruits, which should greatly increase the FPS when there a lot of fruits
  • Temporarily disabled all screen resolutions that are not 16:9 (because the UI never supported them anyway)
  • Improved animal mutation chance distribution, so you get to see a wider variety of possible animals
  • Made turning on the species list view way faster by removing an unnecessary check (really noticeable if you got 1000+ species)
  • Fixed walking animation glitch when you leave the simulation running for some time
  • Fixed problem with randomly evolving species staying artificially small
  • Fixed joint dot positions after placing sturdy feet
  • Added labels to soil edit buttons
  • Improved help texts greenhouse scenario

Changed files in this update

The Sapling Windows32 Depot 997381
  • Loading history…
The Sapling Linux64 Depot 997382
  • Loading history…
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.