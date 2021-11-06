[Nightly] Update v0.7.4057a

Changelog
-
Modified decipher source code so that it checks if the file is trying to open is binary, returning the corresponding error.
-
Improved LogViewer so that performance is not affected when opening long chat logs.
-
Fixed bug in CodeEditor that could cause the source code of a script to be saved as binary, if a compilation had previously been canceled.
-
Fixed bug that could cause a closed remote connection add a 'closed' entry in log with the IP that started the connection, instead of the IP prior to the last connection, if a chain connection of proxies had been made.
-
Fixed Bug #774 - Config/Mail.txt not being created.
-
Added white karma mission.
-
Added hidden mission.
Changed depots in nightly branch