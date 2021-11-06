 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 6 November 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4057a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Modified decipher source code so that it checks if the file is trying to open is binary, returning the corresponding error.

  • Improved LogViewer so that performance is not affected when opening long chat logs.

  • Fixed bug in CodeEditor that could cause the source code of a script to be saved as binary, if a compilation had previously been canceled.

  • Fixed bug that could cause a closed remote connection add a 'closed' entry in log with the IP that started the connection, instead of the IP prior to the last connection, if a chain connection of proxies had been made.

  • Fixed Bug #774 - Config/Mail.txt not being created.

  • Added white karma mission.

  • Added hidden mission.

