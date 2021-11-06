Feature Friday - November 5, 2021

202.94
- Disassembling a single item now has no action cost and no longer drops you out of the inventory. We may change this behavior again once we do more refinement to inventory action cost.
- Added worldmap descriptions for Lake Hinnom, the Palladium Reef, and the Yd Freehold.
- Added a description for gutsmonger.
- The villagers of Ezra is now considered an old faction.
- Yondercane is no longer considered meat.
- Mechanical cherubim heads now disassemble to a 7-bit.
- Villagers in village outskirts now act more like villagers in the village proper.
- Blank sultan murals no longer show up in villages.
- You can no longer build Six Day Stilt recoilers.
- Small boulders now weigh less than medium boulders.
- Fullerite melee weapons are now considered metal due to their steel shafts.
- Removed unused flail and chain blueprints.
- Clarified in the message for polyp plucking that you aren't collecting the polyp.
- You can no longer duplicate the n-pointed asterisk.
- Mechanical creatures whose descriptions are written in verse now have the description of their persistent hum better integrated.
- Removed an extraneous secret for the Mark of Death.
- Wandering creatures that tend to path around deep pools and other obstacles are now less likely to choose those obstacles as destinations.
- Legendary jilted lovers now get the correct colorization.
- Severed giant amoeba limbs now get the correct colorization.
- Changed the option for pushing right on the inventory screen to equip to also apply to pushing left on the equipment screen to unequip.
- Fixed a bug that caused subterranean deathlands zones not to have names.
- Fixed a bug that caused sultan cult leaders in historic sites not to be identified as leaders in their titles.
- Fixed pentaceps pluralization.
- Fixed a typo in the ornate chair description.
- Fixed a bug that caused canyons, rivers, and roads to sometimes end abruptly between zones.
- Fixed a bug that caused canyons, rivers, roads, and stairs to not build if you had visited the zone or or a connecting zone and then loaded an earlier save.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to occasionally be placed inside walls when you became lost.
- Fixed rare grammar issues around the possessive case.
- [modding] Line numbers are now included in runtime error messages for mods if the "Write compiled mod assemblies to disk" option is enabled.
- [modding] Like Subtypes, Genotypes can now define individual <extrainfo> elements instead of <chargeninfo>.
- [modding] Fixed invalid manifest IDs breaking certain mods.
