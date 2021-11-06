 Skip to content

Ficket update for 6 November 2021

11/6 更新说明

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新说明：

  1. 修复了创意工坊上各种失效的源
  2. 更新了本地源
  3. 添加了繁体搜索支持
  4. 添加了更多UA

