A Fishy RPG update for 6 November 2021

Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 7667827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

We've noticed that a certain variable was causing some frame drops when the EXP was higher than 2.000, so we released a new update to the game, which is already available.

Thanks

