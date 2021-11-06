- Players can now spectate or watch replays without leaving the Quick Match queue.
- Added a new title screen to the list featuring Great White Shot!
- Adjusted deckbuilder UI so tooltips are less likely to appear behind the crafting buttons.
- EXPERIMENTAL Added a display of health and attack ranges to unit tooltips. This display may be adjusted or removed in the future if it is found to be confusing to players.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 6 November 2021
Nov 5th Minor Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
