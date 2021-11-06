 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 6 November 2021

Nov 5th Minor Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players can now spectate or watch replays without leaving the Quick Match queue.
  • Added a new title screen to the list featuring Great White Shot!
  • Adjusted deckbuilder UI so tooltips are less likely to appear behind the crafting buttons.
  • EXPERIMENTAL Added a display of health and attack ranges to unit tooltips. This display may be adjusted or removed in the future if it is found to be confusing to players.

