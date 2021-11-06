Patching 18.8.1

Just some things to fix with new Update Miolhrians!!
Sorry Miolhrians..Minor delay on patch! Thanks again for your patients!!
First Language Build!!! Welcome Portuguese! (1/2)
Patch 18.8.1
- New Craft-ables!
- New Books!
- New Items!
- Suits Outfits Updated!
- Some suit outfits no longer take damage from walking on poison and fire!
- T.V Update!
- Tele now include 10 Commercial Channels!
- Tip Channel added for Safehouses!
- Remake Power Generators!
- Added back ATM Machines!
- Classes and Class Info Update!
- NEW Trader Hours 8am-11:50pm!
- New Quest U.I 2.0 Added!
- You can now see live quest as you do them!
- New Vending Machines Added!
- New Watt Generator Model!
- Changed Generator outlet in Bland!
- Update COMM Device to be only used for Calling Trader and Player Status!
- You can now call 1/4 Traders from your COMM Device!
- Each Trader has its own selling prices!
- Updated Stove Animations!
- Updated Status Screen for COMM Device!
- Security Device Updated!
- New Miolhrian and Bandit Flags Added!
- Some POI's will include Miolhrian Flags and other Bandit Flags!
- Bow n'Arrow Kits can now be used in battle!
- Bow n'Arrows can be used only against Z's!
- Home Location Fixed!
- Elevator Added to Gould Guard Station!
- Reduced Timer for base defense!
- Intro Selection Updated!
- Drinking water will now remove Burning/Heated-Up!
- Revival Chance increased from 50% to 75%!
- Replaced Registers with Broken ATM's!
- Z's Abilities Added in Game on Website!
- 10 Total Random Spawn points on Survival Mode!
- Update! You now start with a Map on Survival Mode!
Coming Soon...
- Exploring with your pets! (Update 19?)
- Ability to Train and Level Up you pet! (Update 19?)
- Pyrite Breaker Shoes(Update 19?)
- Bike GPS and Bike Map(Update 19?)
- Comm Device for Bike (Update 19?)
and many more changes and Updates...
Miolhr
