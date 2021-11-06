[Notice] Additional Patch Download (PC, Steam) - November 6th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
We have proceeded patch to fix the following issues.
- Issue of not being able to proceed main quest 'Skill Training - 7. Defeat Croaker', moving to the log-in screen after seeing the cutscene that gets played after completing the quest.
※ Players who are using PC, Steam need to re-connect the client and download the patch.
※ There is no additional patch for the Google, Galaxy, iOS versions.
We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.
Thank you.
