 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

MIR4 update for 6 November 2021

[Notice] Additional Patch Download (PC, Steam) - November 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 7667681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We have proceeded patch to fix the following issues.

  • Issue of not being able to proceed main quest 'Skill Training - 7. Defeat Croaker', moving to the log-in screen after seeing the cutscene that gets played after completing the quest.

※ Players who are using PC, Steam need to re-connect the client and download the patch.

※ There is no additional patch for the Google, Galaxy, iOS versions.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.