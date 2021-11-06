Fix a Hud being on top of loading or intro screens. Fixed problem with some of the plants collision, with that added Optimization to all of the foliage. All Foliage from a rock to the biggest tree went from 3 levels of automatically generated LODs (levels of detail) to 5 manually created levels of LODs as well as distance culling was added to all foliage. The Main Map Dead Isle X0Y0 grid position received an AI spawning improvement to help optimization. All spawns are being manually place but I believe this will help in the long term with customization and optimization. Lastly for the Main Map Dead Isle the first iteration of the character creator was implemented.
Finding Home update for 6 November 2021
Updates After First week Nov. 5 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update