Early Access Tweaking and Bug Fixes

Difficulty Tweaking:
- Stomp-It Phase 3 was tweaked on Easy Difficulty. Spawned tasers will only last for 2 seconds now rather than 4. Also the times in between spawns were doubled.
Glitch/Bug fixes:
- Difficulty Select screen now shows the appropriate description text.
- Can Knockover achievement now able to be earned.
- Fixed a bug where you could sometimes sprint while being crouched.
- Fixed a bug where you could trap the plushie doll before the next activity triggered causing you to be unable to proceed.
- Fixed an issue with the Fortune Teller not providing you with your next objective after choosing a fortune.
- Players were able to pause the game while the opening cinematic was running resulting in the audio still playing even while paused. Pausing is now disabled during this cinematic.
- The plushie is no longer afraid of the basement and will path down there.
- Collision was added to backside of the downstairs steps. Players were able to glitch through it but should no longer be able to.
