 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 6 November 2021

Early Access Tweaking and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7667572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Difficulty Tweaking:

  • Stomp-It Phase 3 was tweaked on Easy Difficulty. Spawned tasers will only last for 2 seconds now rather than 4. Also the times in between spawns were doubled.

Glitch/Bug fixes:

  • Difficulty Select screen now shows the appropriate description text.
  • Can Knockover achievement now able to be earned.
  • Fixed a bug where you could sometimes sprint while being crouched.
  • Fixed a bug where you could trap the plushie doll before the next activity triggered causing you to be unable to proceed.
  • Fixed an issue with the Fortune Teller not providing you with your next objective after choosing a fortune.
  • Players were able to pause the game while the opening cinematic was running resulting in the audio still playing even while paused. Pausing is now disabled during this cinematic.
  • The plushie is no longer afraid of the basement and will path down there.
  • Collision was added to backside of the downstairs steps. Players were able to glitch through it but should no longer be able to.

Changed files in this update

Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity Content Depot 1393211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.