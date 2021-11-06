 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Xenomare update for 6 November 2021

New Version 0.5.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7667378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Feature: New map with new features (you need the EVA suit and the glow sticks help...)
  • Feature: Now there is a tool item class, first tool: glow sticks!
  • Feature: Noisemaker tool to distract enemies
  • Feature: EVA suit if you have to go outside...
  • Enhancement: You will now get a speech bubble if you find things you don't need or already have.
  • Bug: Fixed unresponsive enemy and enemy navigation optimized
  • Bug: Game could crash if no enemy is in level and player gets motion tracker
  • Bug: Invisible menus still open if killed when certain computer screens are open
  • Bug: Fixed UI frames could appear blurry in smaller sizes
  • Bug: Hopefully eliminated the stuttering frame rate
  • Bug: When stamina is not full when dropping a canister, you could not run anymore

Changed files in this update

Xenomare Content Depot 1683051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.