New Version 0.5.6.0

- Feature: New map with new features (you need the EVA suit and the glow sticks help...)
- Feature: Now there is a tool item class, first tool: glow sticks!
- Feature: Noisemaker tool to distract enemies
- Feature: EVA suit if you have to go outside...
- Enhancement: You will now get a speech bubble if you find things you don't need or already have.
- Bug: Fixed unresponsive enemy and enemy navigation optimized
- Bug: Game could crash if no enemy is in level and player gets motion tracker
- Bug: Invisible menus still open if killed when certain computer screens are open
- Bug: Fixed UI frames could appear blurry in smaller sizes
- Bug: Hopefully eliminated the stuttering frame rate
- Bug: When stamina is not full when dropping a canister, you could not run anymore
Changed files in this update