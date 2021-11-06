- waves within local regions and near islands should now be smaller
- islands should not get flooded during storms anymore
- getting out of bed in the large junk ship will no longer cause you to fall into the water
- the large junk ship should now properly move while you're sleeping
- fixed a bug where collecting fish from the fishing rod inside your boat would cause the fish to fly off into space
- barrels and other items falling out of your boat randomly might happen less often now
- water inside your boat will now make a sound
- improved some clipping issues when hanging maps on walls
- the most expensive bed will now load properly (this will not fix saves from previous versions - you'll need to buy a new bed)
- fixed some occasional wind and waves sound glitches
- fixed some minor glitches with flags and ropes on some ships
Sailwind update for 6 November 2021
Update 0.11 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
