Sailwind update for 6 November 2021

Update 0.11 Patch Notes

6 November 2021

Patchnotes
  • waves within local regions and near islands should now be smaller
  • islands should not get flooded during storms anymore
  • getting out of bed in the large junk ship will no longer cause you to fall into the water
  • the large junk ship should now properly move while you're sleeping
  • fixed a bug where collecting fish from the fishing rod inside your boat would cause the fish to fly off into space
  • barrels and other items falling out of your boat randomly might happen less often now
  • water inside your boat will now make a sound
  • improved some clipping issues when hanging maps on walls
  • the most expensive bed will now load properly (this will not fix saves from previous versions - you'll need to buy a new bed)
  • fixed some occasional wind and waves sound glitches
  • fixed some minor glitches with flags and ropes on some ships

