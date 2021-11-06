 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between - Beta Test update for 6 November 2021

Notes from the Glitchscape

Share · View all patches · Build 7667180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi wonderful people! Coming in with our Friday evening update to the Beta build. :D

Latest updates:

  • Improved hiker positioning and targeting in the railway
  • Improved dialogue rollout more, including fixing a problem where some conversations would create errors
  • Fixed some typos
  • Added song shuffle to the ||Infinite Drive||
  • Visual updates to a few hikers including ||the one with the keyboard and red screens|| and ||the deer with the mushrooms||
  • Added ||growing mushrooms|| after you talk to ||the deer with the mushrooms|| in ||the path||
  • Revamped Brightness/Contrast controls
  • Improved High Contrast Mode selection, and added an option for dialogue selection to only require 1 click rather than click-and-hold (both thanks to feedback from y'all!)
  • Lots of visual updates to ||the path||
  • Some visual updates to ||the terminal||
  • Hopefully fixed a problem where Steam Achievements weren't working
  • Hopefully fixed more cool zone problems
  • Some audio improvements and song mixes
  • Lots of other little bug fixes

    We have about 1 week left to accept beta feedback and bug reports, so please get those in if you haven't yet and thanks so much!

Changed files in this update

Project Pythia Playtest - Win Depot 1716801
  • Loading history…
Project Pythia Playtest - Mac Depot 1716802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.