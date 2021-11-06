Notes from the Glitchscape

Hi wonderful people! Coming in with our Friday evening update to the Beta build. :D
Latest updates:
- Improved hiker positioning and targeting in the railway
- Improved dialogue rollout more, including fixing a problem where some conversations would create errors
- Fixed some typos
- Added song shuffle to the ||Infinite Drive||
- Visual updates to a few hikers including ||the one with the keyboard and red screens|| and ||the deer with the mushrooms||
- Added ||growing mushrooms|| after you talk to ||the deer with the mushrooms|| in ||the path||
- Revamped Brightness/Contrast controls
- Improved High Contrast Mode selection, and added an option for dialogue selection to only require 1 click rather than click-and-hold (both thanks to feedback from y'all!)
- Lots of visual updates to ||the path||
- Some visual updates to ||the terminal||
- Hopefully fixed a problem where Steam Achievements weren't working
- Hopefully fixed more cool zone problems
- Some audio improvements and song mixes
- Lots of other little bug fixes
We have about 1 week left to accept beta feedback and bug reports, so please get those in if you haven't yet and thanks so much!
