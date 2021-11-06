VTube Studio 1.13.0

This update implements EXPERIMENTAL webcam hand tracking (Windows only for now).
For more details, check the documentation:
https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Hand-Tracking
Changed files in this update