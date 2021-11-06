 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 6 November 2021

VTube Studio 1.13.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update implements EXPERIMENTAL webcam hand tracking (Windows only for now).

For more details, check the documentation:

https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Hand-Tracking

