Online Adult Content Manager update for 6 November 2021

OACM Update v2.1

​Online Adult Content Manager v2.1 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • 29 Localized Languages - All languages supported by Steam are now localized in Online Adult Content Manager! All languages other than English were translated with Google Translate. A list of all supported languages will be below.

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios.

Localized Languages

  • English
  • Italian
  • Spanish (Spain)
  • Arabic
  • Czech - There is a bug with this language in the "Tips & Troubleshooting" section that will be fixed next patch.
  • Dutch
  • Greek
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian
  • Portuguese
  • Romanian
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Swedish
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Ukrainian
  • French
  • German
  • Bulgarian
  • Danish
  • Finnish
  • Hungarian
  • Korean
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Russian
  • Spanish (Latin America)
  • Thai
  • Turkish
  • Vietnamese

Changed files in this update

Online Adult Content Manager Windows Depot 1579731
Online Adult Content Manager Depot - MacOS Depot 1579732
Online Adult Content Manager Depot - Linux Depot 1579733
