OACM Update v2.1

Online Adult Content Manager v2.1 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- 29 Localized Languages - All languages supported by Steam are now localized in Online Adult Content Manager! All languages other than English were translated with Google Translate. A list of all supported languages will be below.
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios.
Localized Languages
- English
- Italian
- Spanish (Spain)
- Arabic
- Czech - There is a bug with this language in the "Tips & Troubleshooting" section that will be fixed next patch.
- Dutch
- Greek
- Japanese
- Norwegian
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Swedish
- Chinese (Traditional)
- Ukrainian
- French
- German
- Bulgarian
- Danish
- Finnish
- Hungarian
- Korean
- Polish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Russian
- Spanish (Latin America)
- Thai
- Turkish
- Vietnamese
