 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 6 November 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.103

Share · View all patches · Build 7667046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Added new splash image for initial loading screen and between scene changes.
  • Added login dialog for VR.
  • Added upvote button, part count, and performance cost to craft details page when logged in.
Tweaks
  • Replaced radial menu slow-mo button with one that cycles slow/fast/normal speeds.
  • In the designer properties for the gauge parts: changed name of "Gauge Type" to "Preset" to emphasize the fact that the button changes the values of other properties when changed.
  • Flight scene will now also display the "focus lost" warning, telling players to select the application window.
  • The VR input focus warning now displays until SP regains focus...it is no-longer dismissable.
  • When a craft goes below the water, the resulting camera change is no-longer saved as default.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed null-ref which could occur during training.
  • Fix tracking origin being set to floor when headset is taken off. This should fix most instances of HMD position being incorrect when removing/donning HMD.
FunkyTrees / Variables
  • Fix Thrust variable for VTOL engines

Changed files in this update

SimplePlanes VR Playtest Windows Depot Depot 1796682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.