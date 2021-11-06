SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.103

Features
- Added new splash image for initial loading screen and between scene changes.
- Added login dialog for VR.
- Added upvote button, part count, and performance cost to craft details page when logged in.
Tweaks
- Replaced radial menu slow-mo button with one that cycles slow/fast/normal speeds.
- In the designer properties for the gauge parts: changed name of "Gauge Type" to "Preset" to emphasize the fact that the button changes the values of other properties when changed.
- Flight scene will now also display the "focus lost" warning, telling players to select the application window.
- The VR input focus warning now displays until SP regains focus...it is no-longer dismissable.
- When a craft goes below the water, the resulting camera change is no-longer saved as default.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed null-ref which could occur during training.
- Fix tracking origin being set to floor when headset is taken off. This should fix most instances of HMD position being incorrect when removing/donning HMD.
FunkyTrees / Variables
- Fix Thrust variable for VTOL engines
Changed files in this update