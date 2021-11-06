 Skip to content

Planet Hotpot update for 6 November 2021

Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few minor issues:

  • Fixed a typo in the weapon damage up powerup text
  • Fixed a bug where the movement vignette was showing up randomly even when it was disabled

Some gameplay updates:

  • For powerups that stack multiplicatively, the text now shows the factor (e.g. "x1.1") for clarity
  • Looping levels now make the enemies much tougher than before
  • Enlarged pistol & shotgun projectiles for clarity
  • Added a new enemy. It flies, and launches homing rockets at you!

