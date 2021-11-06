Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:
- Fixed a typo in the weapon damage up powerup text
- Fixed a bug where the movement vignette was showing up randomly even when it was disabled
Some gameplay updates:
- For powerups that stack multiplicatively, the text now shows the factor (e.g. "x1.1") for clarity
- Looping levels now make the enemies much tougher than before
- Enlarged pistol & shotgun projectiles for clarity
- Added a new enemy. It flies, and launches homing rockets at you!
Changed files in this update