The Adventures of Tree update for 5 November 2021

50.0436 (Regular Update)

Build 7666714

New Features

  • Added animation to dialogue text and buttons
  • Added basic audio to dialogue characters
  • Improved multiple creatures’ artificial intelligence and balance
  • Caused creatures killed with fire-based weapons (e.g. Flaming Sword) to now drop cooked items instead of raw ones

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed speed bonus being applied incorrectly on some items
  • Fixed issue causing a noticeable delay when equipping items
  • Fixed item jump height boosts not to be added to the player
  • Fixed issue with certain creatures causing them not to respawn
  • Fixed "Disaster" achievement being impossible to unlock
  • Fixed "Pyromaniac" achievement being impossible to unlock
  • Fixed Hills Soldier Quest not saving/updating
  • Made Swiss Cheese edible

