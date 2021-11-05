50.0436 (Regular Update)

New Features
- Added animation to dialogue text and buttons
- Added basic audio to dialogue characters
- Improved multiple creatures’ artificial intelligence and balance
- Caused creatures killed with fire-based weapons (e.g. Flaming Sword) to now drop cooked items instead of raw ones
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed speed bonus being applied incorrectly on some items
- Fixed issue causing a noticeable delay when equipping items
- Fixed item jump height boosts not to be added to the player
- Fixed issue with certain creatures causing them not to respawn
- Fixed "Disaster" achievement being impossible to unlock
- Fixed "Pyromaniac" achievement being impossible to unlock
- Fixed Hills Soldier Quest not saving/updating
- Made Swiss Cheese edible
Changed files in this update