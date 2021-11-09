Version 21.11.0.1603 released for playtest

Bugfixes:
- GUI: cursor in edit box does not blink or is sometimes not visible at all;
- GUI: not all cards on player panel are visible in resolution 1680x1050 when there are two bombs prepared;
- GUI: hint window should be top most;
AI:
- improvements:
- partner finished first, I have no chance to be the second one, so taking points;
- do not beat partner with strongest single (for example Dragon), if it is the last card on hand, it can beat at any time;
- split long sequence bomb if it makes hand stronger;
- prefer to finish with single Phoenix than with set (of at least 2 cards) including Phoenix;
- bugfixes:
- do not start from non-beatable set (for example from 2 Aces) to block finishing opponent;
- do not start from strong cards;
- do not declare Tichu when opponent has too little cards;
- do not declare Tichu with weak cards (situation when partner is finishing and he has many points on the table);
- do not spoil sequence (when "free" Phoenix is on hand and it is put into sequence instead of played card);
Changed files in this update