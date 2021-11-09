 Skip to content

Tichu Playtest update for 9 November 2021

Version 21.11.0.1603 released for playtest

Bugfixes:

  • GUI: cursor in edit box does not blink or is sometimes not visible at all;
  • GUI: not all cards on player panel are visible in resolution 1680x1050 when there are two bombs prepared;
  • GUI: hint window should be top most;

AI:

  • improvements:
  • partner finished first, I have no chance to be the second one, so taking points;
  • do not beat partner with strongest single (for example Dragon), if it is the last card on hand, it can beat at any time;
  • split long sequence bomb if it makes hand stronger;
  • prefer to finish with single Phoenix than with set (of at least 2 cards) including Phoenix;
  • bugfixes:
  • do not start from non-beatable set (for example from 2 Aces) to block finishing opponent;
  • do not start from strong cards;
  • do not declare Tichu when opponent has too little cards;
  • do not declare Tichu with weak cards (situation when partner is finishing and he has many points on the table);
  • do not spoil sequence (when "free" Phoenix is on hand and it is put into sequence instead of played card);

