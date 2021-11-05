 Skip to content

Bastide update for 5 November 2021

Weekly update #84

Weekly update #84

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:

  • Added new notification for low stockpile storage.

  • Pasture placement has been improved, wall snapping and scaling is much better.

  • Improved peoples LOD visuals, so they don't look so bad up close.

  • Health, age, starvation and illness now affect movement speed.

  • Improved job speed multiplier to be affected by age, intelligence, starvation and illness.

  • Improved baker movement.

  • Improved multiple job variables.

  • Improved animation timings.

  • Fixed issue with movement speed.

  • Fixed pause walking animation.

  • Fixed animation switching speed for hunting and farming.

  • Fixed math issue with pasture placement.

  • Fixed issues with pasture placement.

Next week:

  • Defensive wall snapping.

  • Gate placement.

  • Single people don't need a family controller (Controls money).

