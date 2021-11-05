Weekly update #84

This weeks update:
Added new notification for low stockpile storage.
Pasture placement has been improved, wall snapping and scaling is much better.
Improved peoples LOD visuals, so they don't look so bad up close.
Health, age, starvation and illness now affect movement speed.
Improved job speed multiplier to be affected by age, intelligence, starvation and illness.
Improved baker movement.
Improved multiple job variables.
Improved animation timings.
Fixed issue with movement speed.
Fixed pause walking animation.
Fixed animation switching speed for hunting and farming.
Fixed math issue with pasture placement.
Fixed issues with pasture placement.
Next week:
Defensive wall snapping.
Gate placement.
Single people don't need a family controller (Controls money).
