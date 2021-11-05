Update for 5th of November

- Added cancel ad button to animal info window
- Added auto refresh to animal info if ad add added or removed
- Better error handling and logging (for better play experience and faster bug squashing)
- Fix for picking up items while simultaneously dropping other
- Depression perk will disappear after petting the animal
- Shorter depression perk time-out after taking the animal out of the cage
- Corrected Litter Box and Grit Bag interactions
- Fixes for playing dogs
- Added an exception when trying to save at when sending an event. The save file will not be overwritten with the faulty one.
- Fixed disappearing poop bags
- Fixed photo taking animation
- Corrected Food and Water tooltips
- New Grit Bag model
