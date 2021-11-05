 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 5 November 2021

Update for 5th of November

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added cancel ad button to animal info window
  • Added auto refresh to animal info if ad add added or removed
  • Better error handling and logging (for better play experience and faster bug squashing)
  • Fix for picking up items while simultaneously dropping other
  • Depression perk will disappear after petting the animal
  • Shorter depression perk time-out after taking the animal out of the cage
  • Corrected Litter Box and Grit Bag interactions
  • Fixes for playing dogs
  • Added an exception when trying to save at when sending an event. The save file will not be overwritten with the faulty one.
  • Fixed disappearing poop bags
  • Fixed photo taking animation
  • Corrected Food and Water tooltips
  • New Grit Bag model

