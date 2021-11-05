 Skip to content

Tacview update for 5 November 2021

Tacview 1.8.7 beta 18 is now available.

Build 7666369

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED Anticipatory trails
  • ADDED support for real-time ADS-B radio telemetry
  • ADDED support for more KML files
  • ADDED support for DCS: Marianas map
  • ADDED support for FlySight GPS files
  • ADDED option to choose between IAS, CAS, TAS in cockpit view (when possible)
  • ADDED option to display or not objects names and labels in the 3D view
  • ADDED support for DCS: Mi-24P Hind
  • ADDED textures for DCS: Persian Gulf Map
  • ADDED new DCS World Syria Map and Channel Map runways
  • ADDED Kuwait theater of operations for BMS 4.35.1
  • ADDED MidEast theater of operations for BMS 4.35.2
  • ADDED Taiwan theater of operations 4.35.3 for BMS 4.35.1
  • ADDED Nevada theater of operations 4.35.1 for BMS 4.35.2
  • ADDED Aegean theater of operations v3.0 for BMS 4.35.2
  • ADDED support for new classes of objects in BMS theaters
  • ADDED 4 additional audio/video media windows
  • ADDED command line option /MaxFrameRate:xx to reduce CPU usage and power consumption
  • ADDED more choices of auto-scale and labels size
  • ADDED "tacviewExportPath" in options.lua so each instance of DCS World can record data in different directories
  • IMPROVED Now uses by default discrete GPU for 3D rendering instead of APU
  • IMPROVED video playback is now done via Windows Enhanced Video Renderer
  • IMPROVED event log weapon min/max range is now displayed 5 seconds after time-out
  • IMPROVED only global waypoints are now listed in objects lists
  • IMPROVED Time-Shift tool ergonomics
  • IMPROVED Track Injector ergonomics
  • IMPROVED Korea & Balkans database and terrain for BMS 4.35.2
  • IMPROVED max frame rate is now limited to 120 instead of 200
  • IMPROVED cost lines and underwater terrain for custom elevation maps
  • IMPROVED buildings can now fire shells/bullets (but this will not be displayed in the log)
  • IMPROVED EAG files support
  • IMPROVED textures filtering thanks to anisotropic filtering x4
  • IMPROVED it is now possible to merge static/dynamic data with real-time recorded telemetry
  • IMPROVED Facebook and Twitter icons are now gone when using an enterprise license
  • IMPROVED shot log colors are now inverted to better show what is coming next
  • IMPROVED roll and pitch are now ignored in satellite view for a clearer picture of the battlefield
  • IMPROVED maximum terrain elevation maps and texture resolution by a factor of 4
  • IMPROVED terrain accuracy

FIXES

  • FIXED crash when running out of memory during custom texture loading
  • FIXED rare crash when streaming real-time telemetry
  • FIXED rare memory leak for some errors in Lua addons
  • FIXED save option was disabled during real-time telemetry
  • FIXED invalid objects selection after removing an object from the world
  • FIXED grey scale and color adaptive modes not working anymore for terrain textures
  • FIXED events not always updated after reloading a log (Event Log addon)
  • FIXED Telemetry.Clear() was disconnecting the real-time telemetry
  • FIXED course vector was showing future instead of present
  • FIXED AOA & AOS calculation during heavy g-force turns
  • FIXED not possible to go under water with the free camera in most maps
  • FIXED corruption on exit which could cause random UI layout on next startup
  • FIXED objects list not updated after editing object name/type/color
  • FIXED 3D view would rotate forever to the right after locking the session with [WIN+L]
  • FIXED SRTM30 loading not working properly since Tacview 1.8.4
  • FIXED rare mouse jumps during rotations

View more data in app history for build 7666369
Tacview Content Depot 1174861
