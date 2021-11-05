 Skip to content

Alisa update for 5 November 2021

Small bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7666336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

I just uploaded a very small patch.

This patch fixes:

  • skipping the bridge cutscene after Flora fight could break every other text interaction. Resulting in a softlock. This is fixed now.
  • Using the Doll Leg Item could break every other interaction. This is also fix now.

I'm currently preparing to be on a Local Game Event with Alisa Demo for the whole weekend, so I wasn't able to do a lot of bug fixing. But I wanted to get these 2 game breakers out before the weekend starts.

Have fun everyone!

