Small bug fix

Hello,
I just uploaded a very small patch.
This patch fixes:
- skipping the bridge cutscene after Flora fight could break every other text interaction. Resulting in a softlock. This is fixed now.
- Using the Doll Leg Item could break every other interaction. This is also fix now.
I'm currently preparing to be on a Local Game Event with Alisa Demo for the whole weekend, so I wasn't able to do a lot of bug fixing. But I wanted to get these 2 game breakers out before the weekend starts.
Have fun everyone!
Changed files in this update