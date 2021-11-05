Patch v1.0.6

More updates and fixes are here, just in time to enjoy the game fully over the weekend!

Updates:

Idle animations added

Hints prompt will be shown at the top of the screen when you're playing level that you haven't finished yet.

Level editor is now showing some shortcuts in the bottom right corner

Map validation added to level editor to check if map has everything it needed in order to be played and finished

Fixes:

Achievement 'Dirty Rat' can be achieved now

Achievement '4 Cages 1 Stone' can be achieved now

Achievement 'Bones Undisturbed' can be achieved now

Achievements 'Fresh Breath' and 'Big Kiss' are properly counted now

'Splattered Skulls' achievement is triggered under right conditions now

Issue where you could walk into the ground from the branch is fixed ( bug could be found in E3L02)

Background in E3L01 improved to match the original

When you have Achievements menu shown, you can't navigate the Main Men anymore

Some missing PC-Speaker sounds added (including die sfx)

Some tiles fixed

Some stalactites were not properly removed when block is dropped on them so they could still hurt you even when walking over the stone block - that is fixed now.

If you find bugs, please report them in the forum section or visit us on our Discord. And if you're enjoying the game, we would really appreciate if you could drop a short review for us, that helps the game greatly!

Have a great weekend and keep bashing! ːCotcHeartː