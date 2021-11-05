 Skip to content

The Trader update for 5 November 2021

Update 0.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for the delay in the update, I haven't had a lot of time. There aren't a lot of additions/changes, but a lot of the changes required more work than expected. Please let me know if there are any problems with the update.

Changelog:

Changes

  • Improved NPC combat, they now shoot faster and do a little more damage (Includes raiders).
  • Improved Zombie AI.
  • Improved Raiders AI.
  • Shop door now opens inwards.

Additions

  • New placeable light source.

Fixes

  • Fixed bloom effect causing glare whilst aiming with shiny weapons.

