Update 0.32

Apologies for the delay in the update, I haven't had a lot of time. There aren't a lot of additions/changes, but a lot of the changes required more work than expected. Please let me know if there are any problems with the update.
Changelog:
Changes
{
- Improved NPC combat, they now shoot faster and do a little more damage (Includes raiders).
- Improved Zombie AI.
- Improved Raiders AI.
- Shop door now opens inwards.
}
Additions
{
- New placeable light source.
}
Fixes
{
- Fixed bloom effect causing glare whilst aiming with shiny weapons.
}
Changed files in this update