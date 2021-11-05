Update 1.17

- Now, when activating some mechanics (desecrating altars, collecting tricea, summoning minions, etc.), the player will see the progress or limit of this activity.
- In the form of a raven, the landing marker is now visible.
- Miners now mine ore faster, but will carry less. This change will not affect the settlement's economy, but will make it easier for the player to hunt for ore.
- Some members of the Order can now buy additional equipment.
- Bandits and Moroks now come to the location not along the Royal Route, but through a secret passage in the mountains. This change better shows the character of the units, and also minimizes the unwanted increase in the kill counter by bandits.
- A skill point is now awarded for killing Patriarch Chaplain Cain.
- At the request of the players, the character's story is no longer forced to end after completing the main plot. The player is free to stay at the location and continue performing any activities: collecting resources, hunting people and animals, completing the ongoing achievements and research. The kill
counter will still trigger various events, resetting to zero each time it is triggered. Thus, the game will go into endless mode, allowing the player to try out all the skills and mechanics within one game.
- Added a new type of fighters - recruits. They will be the main fighting force of the Order in endless mode.
Thanks to the community for contributing to the development of the game!
Changed files in this update