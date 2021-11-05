 Skip to content

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy update for 5 November 2021

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been updated - 05.11.2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! We have just released patch 2980512, which includes the following:

General Fixes

  • Switch controller icons no longer appear when changing between input devices.
  • Mouse cursor no longer remains on screen after modifying key bindings.
  • Average CPU/GPU speeds in Benchmark has been corrected.
  • Korean launcher text fixes.
  • Confirmation on Alt+F4 window no longer affects screen behind.
  • Guardians menu input fixes.
  • Camera zoom issue on screenshot for some aspect ratios has been fixed.
  • Some graphics memory improvements which may reduce stall issues on some setups.
  • Multiple improvements with Star Lord navigation across multiple maps, including improvement of world boundaries and collisions.
  • Multiple fixes for occasional issues with Guardian navigation.
  • Fixed an issue where the user might become stuck in Guardians ability menu after spamming interaction button.
  • Fix for an issue where cancelling your action during the NG+ creation flow may lead to creating a normal New Game instead.
  • Fix for multiple rare issues where enemies may become stuck into walls and block combat completion.
  • Fix for an issue where rapidly and repeatedly invoking the Guardian Request System on the Slakebeast may require to reload checkpoint.

Chapter-specific Fixes

  • Chapter 1: Fix for an issue where Gamora’s tutorial might be bypassed under certain conditions.
  • Chapter 2: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck after banter selection.
  • Chapter 3: Fix for an issue where reloading the checkpoint after backtracking through a funnel on may cause the user’s progression to be blocked.
  • Chapter 3: Fix for a rare issue where the user might instantly die at one of the QTEs with Gamora.
  • Chapter 3: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck in the workbench UI under certain conditions.
  • Chapter 5: Fix for an issue where the Grenadier would occasionally not spawn.
  • Chapter 6: Fix for an issue where Star-Lord might get stuck into a shop’s counter top.
  • Chapter 7: Fix for an issue where a checkpoint after the Helmet room would not trigger.
  • Chapter 7: Fix for an issue where Drax could be ordered to pull the crane before the Centurion fight begun.
  • Chapter 7: Fix for the Crane puzzle in Hangar Bay.
  • Chapter 8: Issue regarding Meredith QTE resolved
  • Chapter 10: Fixed an issue where the user might become stuck in the fog fight.
  • Chapter 12: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck in the Workbench UI under certain conditions.
  • Chapter 13: Fix for an issue where the camera could become stuck on the Milano cockpit when landing.
  • Chapter 13: Fix for an issue where Star-Lord may get stuck in a funnel.
  • Various other fixes.

We will continue to monitor reports about your experiences playing our game.

