Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been updated - 05.11.2021

Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! We have just released patch 2980512, which includes the following:
General Fixes
- Switch controller icons no longer appear when changing between input devices.
- Mouse cursor no longer remains on screen after modifying key bindings.
- Average CPU/GPU speeds in Benchmark has been corrected.
- Korean launcher text fixes.
- Confirmation on Alt+F4 window no longer affects screen behind.
- Guardians menu input fixes.
- Camera zoom issue on screenshot for some aspect ratios has been fixed.
- Some graphics memory improvements which may reduce stall issues on some setups.
- Multiple improvements with Star Lord navigation across multiple maps, including improvement of world boundaries and collisions.
- Multiple fixes for occasional issues with Guardian navigation.
- Fixed an issue where the user might become stuck in Guardians ability menu after spamming interaction button.
- Fix for an issue where cancelling your action during the NG+ creation flow may lead to creating a normal New Game instead.
- Fix for multiple rare issues where enemies may become stuck into walls and block combat completion.
- Fix for an issue where rapidly and repeatedly invoking the Guardian Request System on the Slakebeast may require to reload checkpoint.
Chapter-specific Fixes
- Chapter 1: Fix for an issue where Gamora’s tutorial might be bypassed under certain conditions.
- Chapter 2: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck after banter selection.
- Chapter 3: Fix for an issue where reloading the checkpoint after backtracking through a funnel on may cause the user’s progression to be blocked.
- Chapter 3: Fix for a rare issue where the user might instantly die at one of the QTEs with Gamora.
- Chapter 3: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck in the workbench UI under certain conditions.
- Chapter 5: Fix for an issue where the Grenadier would occasionally not spawn.
- Chapter 6: Fix for an issue where Star-Lord might get stuck into a shop’s counter top.
- Chapter 7: Fix for an issue where a checkpoint after the Helmet room would not trigger.
- Chapter 7: Fix for an issue where Drax could be ordered to pull the crane before the Centurion fight begun.
- Chapter 7: Fix for the Crane puzzle in Hangar Bay.
- Chapter 8: Issue regarding Meredith QTE resolved
- Chapter 10: Fixed an issue where the user might become stuck in the fog fight.
- Chapter 12: Fix for an issue where the user might become stuck in the Workbench UI under certain conditions.
- Chapter 13: Fix for an issue where the camera could become stuck on the Milano cockpit when landing.
- Chapter 13: Fix for an issue where Star-Lord may get stuck in a funnel.
- Various other fixes.
We will continue to monitor reports about your experiences playing our game.
Changed files in this update