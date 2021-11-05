HOTFIX V1.0.5A is LIVE!

Hey gang!
Thank you for playing PATCH V1.0.5! We noticed some issues were happening with setting scroll speeds aside from 1.0x, so we fixed that real quick.
FULL PATCH NOTES:
- (MENU) Fixed an issue where Scroll Speed was adjusting between songs at incorrect settings.
- (MENU) Fixed an issue where Scroll Speed was displaying incorrectly in both settings UI and Discord Rich Presence.
- (BEATMAPS) Updated metadata for the PROPER RHYTHM - MUST DIE REMIX (MUST DIE Difficulty) to indicate BETA status.
You can see the full patch notes and announcements we made yesterday here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1290490/view/3074263883149012639
Enjoy!
<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES
Changed depots in beta branch