Patch v0.8.3

New Features and Changes:
- Merchant's stocks are increased to 30.
- Shifted level up notification behind belt and town name panel.
- Skill points will be automatically added when skills are levelled up.
- Lorne's lucky pick's gathering rate is increased.
- AI's voice should not be too loud when giving area commands to gather.
Bugs Hopefully Fixed:
- Blocks duplicate after relogging in.
- F1 not to keep getting stuck
- Mouse cursor appearing when a bed is demolished.
- Seated people should stand up when their seats are demolished.
- AI's crossbows taking longer to shoot than usual.
Server and but not save data will be wiped.
Changed files in this update