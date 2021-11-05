 Skip to content

Coronation update for 5 November 2021

Patch v0.8.3

New Features and Changes:

  • Merchant's stocks are increased to 30.
  • Shifted level up notification behind belt and town name panel.
  • Skill points will be automatically added when skills are levelled up.
  • Lorne's lucky pick's gathering rate is increased.
  • AI's voice should not be too loud when giving area commands to gather.

Bugs Hopefully Fixed:

  • Blocks duplicate after relogging in.
  • F1 not to keep getting stuck
  • Mouse cursor appearing when a bed is demolished.
  • Seated people should stand up when their seats are demolished.
  • AI's crossbows taking longer to shoot than usual.

Server and but not save data will be wiped.

