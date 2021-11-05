0.8.7.6 Maintenance Patch

This is a relatively small maintenance patch, it won't interfere with existing saves or mods.
While hunting for that elusive teleport bug, I came across several issues which are now fixed. I also tweaked a few things and further improved performances on very large / gigantic maps.
Full Changelog
- AI: If a survivor has their inventory full before trying to eat, they'll try to clear some space (either by dropping in a depot or, if unable, on the ground)
- Balance: Pastures' auto butchering setting will skip old animals while they are pregnant (and until they are not anymore)
- Balance: Standard beds fill the "sleep" need faster than tribal beds and sleeping bags (might only apply to newly constructed beds if continuing from save)
- Engine: Very slightly improved performances when loading a save-game
- Engine: More improvements to general performances (economic and general pathing/region calculations)
- UI: Double click on an outpost in the faction menu will open/center map on outpost
- UI: Locations on the map which have been fully looted are shown in red
- UI: Made it clearer that you can click on loot left (in map location menu) to see what the location can drop
- Fixed: Small display glitch in the expedition's "members" panel where health was written 2 times
- Fixed: Issue in the people selector when assigning people to a production center
- Fixed: A problem, possibly tied to the teleportation bug, that could cause people not to recognize walls in extremely specific situations
- Fixed: AI logic issue with pickup jobs, which could prevent people from grabbing food (when hungry) directly from the ground
- Fixed: Logic issue when loading save which was the underlying cause for the inventory sometimes going into the negative
- Fixed: When a savegame doesn't have an associated screenshot, and oversized icon would be displayed
- Fixed: A survivor could (again, super rare) get stuck in place despite being marked as moving toward a target
- Fixed: (modding) "Leash" field for spawners had no effect, they would always spawn as leashed to the spawner
- Fixed: If a creature following a spawner (like baby/mother spider) is separated by impassible terrain, it would freeze and waste CPU cycles (it'll just remove the leash now)
- Fixed: Newborn animals spawn (or after loading a save) full size for a few seconds
- Fixed: Requested traders from other faction aren't announced in the log or via sound
- Fixed: If the game UI somehow displays characters not handled by the font, it would become very laggy
Changed files in this update