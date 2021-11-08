 Skip to content

Grounded update for 8 November 2021

Hotfix Patch 0.11.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Grass planks and weed stems that are not in Pallets will despawn after 1 in-game day instead of 3 in-game days.

Bug Fixes - All Platforms:

Major Issues:

  • Client achievements are properly reevaluated and resynced upon joining a multiplayer game.
  • Grass blades that instantly disappear on chop no longer show up after loading certain saves.
  • Hotpouch no longer sometimes stops working for clients until they first die after joining a multiplayer game.
  • Games with Hotpouch slots all being white boxes are fixed back up on load.

Crash Fixes:

  • Fixed rare crash when saving a game.
  • Fixed client crash related to using the Oven.
  • Fixed client crash related to applying and removing status effects.
  • Fixed client crash related to base buildings.

Other Issues:

  • Durability bars and spoil timers no longer incorrectly display as half or double the actual max value for clients when playing on Mild or Woah mode.
  • The Analyzer audio will no longer get stuck on if you skip the analyze state.
  • Rare issue where a player could load in with 0 health and not be able to interact with anything has been fixed.
  • Flipped spiral staircases display correctly now.

