Hotfix Patch 0.11.4

Changes
Grass planks and weed stems that are not in Pallets will despawn after 1 in-game day instead of 3 in-game days.
Bug Fixes - All Platforms:
Major Issues:
- Client achievements are properly reevaluated and resynced upon joining a multiplayer game.
- Grass blades that instantly disappear on chop no longer show up after loading certain saves.
- Hotpouch no longer sometimes stops working for clients until they first die after joining a multiplayer game.
- Games with Hotpouch slots all being white boxes are fixed back up on load.
Crash Fixes:
- Fixed rare crash when saving a game.
- Fixed client crash related to using the Oven.
- Fixed client crash related to applying and removing status effects.
- Fixed client crash related to base buildings.
Other Issues:
- Durability bars and spoil timers no longer incorrectly display as half or double the actual max value for clients when playing on Mild or Woah mode.
- The Analyzer audio will no longer get stuck on if you skip the analyze state.
- Rare issue where a player could load in with 0 health and not be able to interact with anything has been fixed.
- Flipped spiral staircases display correctly now.
