 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Project Terminus VR update for 5 November 2021

Project Terminus 1.5.0 is out !

Share · View all patches · Build 7665652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved crouch feature in seated mode. Now with three levels of height
  • Improved multiplayer connection reliability
  • Massively improved voip quality and delays
  • Improved the help direction arrow in easy mode
  • The inventory can now float besides you to ease sorting and finding objects
  • Fixed a bug where the flashlight was difficult to pick-up when a battery was in it
  • Fixed a bug where no wifi was causing solo games to freeze
  • Fixed crashes issue on the PC version, due to having a virtual microphone driver
  • Tweaked timing for the voice of Thomas in Chapter 5
  • Tweaked timing for halucinations
  • Fixed a minor graphical glitch with characters
  • Tweaked ceiling collapsing animation timings
  • Added some props and rubbles to Bastille part 2
  • Fixed hand poses for the iceaxe and the wrench
  • Fixed the ending message title for arcade mode
  • Fixed minor graphical glitch on the phonea
  • Tweaked spawn point on Bastille
  • The axe in the pharmacy of Correspondance has been lowered to ease picking it up
  • Fixed a bug where some players have no transportation pass
  • Fixed a ligthing glitch in the prologue
  • Tweaked subway pole reflections to reduce aliasing
  • Tweaked enemies sound earing capabilities a bit

Changed files in this update

Project Terminus VR Depot Depot 1437281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.