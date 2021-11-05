- Improved crouch feature in seated mode. Now with three levels of height
- Improved multiplayer connection reliability
- Massively improved voip quality and delays
- Improved the help direction arrow in easy mode
- The inventory can now float besides you to ease sorting and finding objects
- Fixed a bug where the flashlight was difficult to pick-up when a battery was in it
- Fixed a bug where no wifi was causing solo games to freeze
- Fixed crashes issue on the PC version, due to having a virtual microphone driver
- Tweaked timing for the voice of Thomas in Chapter 5
- Tweaked timing for halucinations
- Fixed a minor graphical glitch with characters
- Tweaked ceiling collapsing animation timings
- Added some props and rubbles to Bastille part 2
- Fixed hand poses for the iceaxe and the wrench
- Fixed the ending message title for arcade mode
- Fixed minor graphical glitch on the phonea
- Tweaked spawn point on Bastille
- The axe in the pharmacy of Correspondance has been lowered to ease picking it up
- Fixed a bug where some players have no transportation pass
- Fixed a ligthing glitch in the prologue
- Tweaked subway pole reflections to reduce aliasing
- Tweaked enemies sound earing capabilities a bit
Project Terminus VR update for 5 November 2021
Project Terminus 1.5.0 is out !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update