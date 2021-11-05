Fixed an issue where NPCs (including The God of Death) would not properly synchronize their movement across all clients
Tinkertown update for 5 November 2021
Bugfix NPCs/God of Death 0.8.4c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed an issue where NPCs (including The God of Death) would not properly synchronize their movement across all clients
Changed files in this update