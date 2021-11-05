 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 5 November 2021

Bugfix NPCs/God of Death 0.8.4c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where NPCs (including The God of Death) would not properly synchronize their movement across all clients

