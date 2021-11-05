 Skip to content

Road Builder update for 5 November 2021

Patch Notes 1.0.1040

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixing the bug that caused unlimited budget on tutorial levels
  2. Fixing the bug that blocked tutorial progress when the player destroyed elementy in the wrong time of the tutorial
  3. Fixing the Bug connected with the pause menu that blocked progress of the tutorial
  4. Correction of crossroads configurations in the open world. Now vehicles won’t be blocked because of high traffic
  5. Correction of roads in the open world of the second chapter. Vehicles won’t drive through the air
  6. Fixing the quality of the sound system post processors
  7. Visibility correction of ranking

