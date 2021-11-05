- Fixing the bug that caused unlimited budget on tutorial levels
- Fixing the bug that blocked tutorial progress when the player destroyed elementy in the wrong time of the tutorial
- Fixing the Bug connected with the pause menu that blocked progress of the tutorial
- Correction of crossroads configurations in the open world. Now vehicles won’t be blocked because of high traffic
- Correction of roads in the open world of the second chapter. Vehicles won’t drive through the air
- Fixing the quality of the sound system post processors
- Visibility correction of ranking
Road Builder update for 5 November 2021
Patch Notes 1.0.1040
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update