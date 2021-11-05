 Skip to content

Drift King update for 5 November 2021

0.6.8 Update notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Cars

  • Porsche 911 Rocket bunny

New Tracks

  • Docks at night - drift track
  • Classic race track 8

