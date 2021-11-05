 Skip to content

The Lost King of Avallon update for 5 November 2021

Update issues #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks a lot for your feedback. Over the past few days, I've received a lot of feedback, bug reports and recommendations on how to make the game better.

Especially thank you for the negative reviews. Honestly, I strive to make the game as good as possible and I want to fulfill all your wishes.

Of course, this will take some time. I plan to update the game once a week with a few minor bug fixes in each update.

Today is the first such update.

