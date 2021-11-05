- Fixed online error at start of innings
- Improved online stability
- Updated 20 Over World Cup Scenario squads
- Updated International fixtures to remove repeats and improve rotation
- Improved FC batting for draw AI
- Reduced incoming FC batsman aggression to 2
- Fixed bug with non-facing batsman using OD aggression defaults in FC.
- Fixed rare crash after September contracts (reported for NZ and Zim in 2022)
- Randomised Eng FC groups
- Added option to turn off chat in online matches
Cricket Captain 2021 update for 5 November 2021
Cricket Captain 21.03 Version Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
