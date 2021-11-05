 Skip to content

Cricket Captain 2021 update for 5 November 2021

Cricket Captain 21.03 Version Released

  • Fixed online error at start of innings
  • Improved online stability
  • Updated 20 Over World Cup Scenario squads
  • Updated International fixtures to remove repeats and improve rotation
  • Improved FC batting for draw AI
  • Reduced incoming FC batsman aggression to 2
  • Fixed bug with non-facing batsman using OD aggression defaults in FC.
  • Fixed rare crash after September contracts (reported for NZ and Zim in 2022)
  • Randomised Eng FC groups
  • Added option to turn off chat in online matches

Cricket Captain 2021 Content Depot 1604061
