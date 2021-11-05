 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Usurper: Soulbound update for 5 November 2021

Patch 5.4.3.7 (Usurping and co-op improvments)

Share · View all patches · Build 7665282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Going through the feedback and reviews that we have got so far to improve the game based on your feedback. Here are two that we have addressed in this patch:

Improvements

  • Usurping mini-game - We got some feedback regarding the mini-game being frustrating especially when the bar was moving too fast. So now you will be able to Usurp enemies regardless of if you get the timing right however if you

Bug fixes

  • Fixed - summoned player would be at skill level 0. Now they get the same skills as the main player.

Changed files in this update

Usurper Content Depot 1420511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.