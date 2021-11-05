Patch 5.4.3.7 (Usurping and co-op improvments)

Going through the feedback and reviews that we have got so far to improve the game based on your feedback. Here are two that we have addressed in this patch:
Improvements
- Usurping mini-game - We got some feedback regarding the mini-game being frustrating especially when the bar was moving too fast. So now you will be able to Usurp enemies regardless of if you get the timing right however if you
Bug fixes
- Fixed - summoned player would be at skill level 0. Now they get the same skills as the main player.
Changed files in this update