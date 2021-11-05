Version Update [0.1.5.3.1] - 2021-11-05

Windows version Updated
Added
- Death animation sequence
- New explosion VFX to Blua special attack
- "Back to Lobby" and "Quit" buttons now have long-press feature, to prevent accidental quits.
Changed
- Input lock working during cinematics
- Drajon now tracks character during attack anticipation
- Visual color changes for each run
Fixed
- Controller vibrations no longer stuck on pause
- Controller rumble nullcheck to prevent bugged invulnerability
- Rabani: death animation now always completes
- Rabani: modified collision detection during leap (no longer falls through the ground)
- Junkie tree's audio source added to the SFX channel (gets reduced on pause)
Changed files in this update