 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

I'm Not Jelly Playtest update for 5 November 2021

Version Update [0.1.5.3.1] - 2021-11-05

Share · View all patches · Build 7665228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Windows version Updated

Added

  • Death animation sequence
  • New explosion VFX to Blua special attack
  • "Back to Lobby" and "Quit" buttons now have long-press feature, to prevent accidental quits.

    Changed

  • Input lock working during cinematics
  • Drajon now tracks character during attack anticipation
  • Visual color changes for each run

Fixed

  • Controller vibrations no longer stuck on pause
  • Controller rumble nullcheck to prevent bugged invulnerability
  • Rabani: death animation now always completes
  • Rabani: modified collision detection during leap (no longer falls through the ground)
  • Junkie tree's audio source added to the SFX channel (gets reduced on pause)

Changed files in this update

I'm Not Jelly Playtest Content Depot 1741661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.