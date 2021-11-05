 Skip to content

Live by the Sword: Tactics update for 5 November 2021

Patch Notes for Early Access Version 1967

Patch Notes for Early Access Version 1967

Changes & Additions

  • All text previously only available in English (Story, Tactician and Adventure) now full translated into Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
  • "Rest" button now says "End Turn" when the character is at full health.
  • The Poisoned Rest debuff now only has an effect when the character is not at full health.
  • A toggle for if the transition between turns should be displayed has been added to the pause menu.
  • Tutorial end questions UI updated to match menu/gameplay styling.
  • Intro pop-up no longer displayed at the beginning of the Story Teaser 1 cutscene.

Fixes

  • Fix for story menu navigation not working correctly when using keyboard or controller.
  • Fix for tiles being displayed as targetable when selecting the Rest button.
  • Fix for the feather sometimes staying on the tile during the Phoenix Rise animation.
  • Fix for a soft lock caused by the AI missing a Bear Hug before moving.

Changed files in this update

