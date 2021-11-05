Patch Notes for Early Access Version 1967

Changes & Additions
- All text previously only available in English (Story, Tactician and Adventure) now full translated into Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
- "Rest" button now says "End Turn" when the character is at full health.
- The Poisoned Rest debuff now only has an effect when the character is not at full health.
- A toggle for if the transition between turns should be displayed has been added to the pause menu.
- Tutorial end questions UI updated to match menu/gameplay styling.
- Intro pop-up no longer displayed at the beginning of the Story Teaser 1 cutscene.
Fixes
- Fix for story menu navigation not working correctly when using keyboard or controller.
- Fix for tiles being displayed as targetable when selecting the Rest button.
- Fix for the feather sometimes staying on the tile during the Phoenix Rise animation.
- Fix for a soft lock caused by the AI missing a Bear Hug before moving.
Changed files in this update