Sprocket update for 5 November 2021

V0.1121 Experimental - Fixes & Graphics Tweaks

Build 7664990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Here are some fixes for V0.112 on the experimental branch.

I may have gotten carried away with some graphics tweaks.

Additions

  • Added stop-gap cheat to make applique armour purely aesthetic. This is planned to be removed with addon structures.
  • Trees are now affected by wind.
  • Added experimental graphics setting to enable tracks to push grass down.
  • Added muzzle flash effect for medium size cannons.

Fixes

  • Spare tracks and external fuel barrels now have reasonable mass again.
  • Attached part mass wasn't being considered in the physics sim, it is now.
  • Fixed name validation issues with faction creation.
  • Fixed AIs only moving up to a certain point in the new Fields by themselves.
  • Fixed armour view not disabling correctly when returning to the main menu.
  • Fixed track end wheel mount selection GUI not updating correctly to the currently selected mount.
  • Removed holes in new Fields map border.
  • Stopped the game locking up when trying to play with tracks with no roadwheels (broke again in V0.112).
  • Shell ground impact visual effects now scale with shell size.
  • Reduced black pixel artefacts on cannon muzzle flash effects.
  • Fixed not being able to place on track panels after armour view has been enabled.

Changes

  • Adjusted all external armour mass.
  • Made external armour mass and thickness more accurate when scaled.
  • Changed grass shader, looks better and runs better.
  • Game version now permanently displayed.
  • Adjusted wind for all levels.
  • Tweaks to "The Crossroad" lighting and fog.
  • Track resistance is no longer inversely proportional to roadwheel diameter.
  • Added more smoke to engine fires.

Optimizations

  • Disabled attached part model merging. While it saved CPU performance, it threw a wrench in GPU rendering. The multi-threading improvements are still working.

