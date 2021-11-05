V0.1121 Experimental - Fixes & Graphics Tweaks

Hi all,
Here are some fixes for V0.112 on the experimental branch.
I may have gotten carried away with some graphics tweaks.
Additions
- Added stop-gap cheat to make applique armour purely aesthetic. This is planned to be removed with addon structures.
- Trees are now affected by wind.
- Added experimental graphics setting to enable tracks to push grass down.
- Added muzzle flash effect for medium size cannons.
Fixes
- Spare tracks and external fuel barrels now have reasonable mass again.
- Attached part mass wasn't being considered in the physics sim, it is now.
- Fixed name validation issues with faction creation.
- Fixed AIs only moving up to a certain point in the new Fields by themselves.
- Fixed armour view not disabling correctly when returning to the main menu.
- Fixed track end wheel mount selection GUI not updating correctly to the currently selected mount.
- Removed holes in new Fields map border.
- Stopped the game locking up when trying to play with tracks with no roadwheels (broke again in V0.112).
- Shell ground impact visual effects now scale with shell size.
- Reduced black pixel artefacts on cannon muzzle flash effects.
- Fixed not being able to place on track panels after armour view has been enabled.
Changes
- Adjusted all external armour mass.
- Made external armour mass and thickness more accurate when scaled.
- Changed grass shader, looks better and runs better.
- Game version now permanently displayed.
- Adjusted wind for all levels.
- Tweaks to "The Crossroad" lighting and fog.
- Track resistance is no longer inversely proportional to roadwheel diameter.
- Added more smoke to engine fires.
Optimizations
- Disabled attached part model merging. While it saved CPU performance, it threw a wrench in GPU rendering. The multi-threading improvements are still working.
Changed depots in experimental branch