UEBERNATURAL: Prologue update for 5 November 2021

Patch: Minor interface update & bugfixxes

Hey everyone!

This is just a minor update:

Horror Mode is still in the game - it can be activated in the menu section of the main menu.

Some minor bugfixxes and updates

All the best

Jot

ILIKESCIFI Games

