Early Access 1.4.3 Patchnotes

A new version of BrawlQuest is now live with the following changes.
Changes
- Removed Halloween event (you will still be able to purchase Halloween items until Sunday 7th November)
- Greatly increased the XP given by all mobs, balanced to ensure that stronger mobs always give greater XP than weaker mobs (no more farming Grey Wolves endlessly!)
- Removed RNG from damage spells to match 1.4.2's melee changes
- Old World Crystals are no longer effected by double drops via luck spells or happy hour
- You will now be dismounted when taking damage
- Enemies will no longer aggro on players far more powerful than them (unless taking damage)
Items
- Hero's Blade is a now a +140 weapon (previously +100)
- Pumpkin Head / Slasher Jacket / Slasher Pants no longer give bonus stamina (this was unintended)
- Scroll of Good Fortune is no longer a High Mastery spell and can be used by all classes
- Poison Dagger & Bandit's Blade are no longer Medium weapons and can be held by all classes
- Increased Fire Cloud's drop chance to 10%
Fixes
- Fixed the Oozing Bone Juice mount's sprite not displaying
- Fixed character stat tooltips to accurately reflect their impact on the game
- Fixed character hub's mislabelling of "STA" as "DEF"
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when using Scroll of Protection
- Fixed an issue that caused Scroll of Protection's aura to be opaque
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not aggro from melee damage alone
Changed files in this update