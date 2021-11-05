 Skip to content

BrawlQuest update for 5 November 2021

Early Access 1.4.3 Patchnotes

A new version of BrawlQuest is now live with the following changes.

Changes

  • Removed Halloween event (you will still be able to purchase Halloween items until Sunday 7th November)
  • Greatly increased the XP given by all mobs, balanced to ensure that stronger mobs always give greater XP than weaker mobs (no more farming Grey Wolves endlessly!)
  • Removed RNG from damage spells to match 1.4.2's melee changes
  • Old World Crystals are no longer effected by double drops via luck spells or happy hour
  • You will now be dismounted when taking damage
  • Enemies will no longer aggro on players far more powerful than them (unless taking damage)
Items
  • Hero's Blade is a now a +140 weapon (previously +100)
  • Pumpkin Head / Slasher Jacket / Slasher Pants no longer give bonus stamina (this was unintended)
  • Scroll of Good Fortune is no longer a High Mastery spell and can be used by all classes
  • Poison Dagger & Bandit's Blade are no longer Medium weapons and can be held by all classes
  • Increased Fire Cloud's drop chance to 10%

Fixes

  • Fixed the Oozing Bone Juice mount's sprite not displaying
  • Fixed character stat tooltips to accurately reflect their impact on the game
  • Fixed character hub's mislabelling of "STA" as "DEF"
  • Fixed an issue that caused a crash when using Scroll of Protection
  • Fixed an issue that caused Scroll of Protection's aura to be opaque
  • Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not aggro from melee damage alone

