Day 1 patches contained the following changes:
-Guard regen outside of combat endabled. Next will be running cost deduction.
-720p, and 900p resolutions and fullscreen on/off added to settings. Next will be full key rebinds.
-Treasure chest added for all weapons/spells instead of generic on ground item icon.
-Overworld enemy alert, and chase system added. For now they work on a simple line of sight, when broken they stop, this is normal for now.
-Darkness and light values inside Manor adjusted for a less "staring into the sun" experience.
Changed files in this update