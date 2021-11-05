 Skip to content

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 5 November 2021

#Patch 1

Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Day 1 patches contained the following changes:

-Guard regen outside of combat endabled. Next will be running cost deduction.

-720p, and 900p resolutions and fullscreen on/off added to settings. Next will be full key rebinds.

-Treasure chest added for all weapons/spells instead of generic on ground item icon.

-Overworld enemy alert, and chase system added. For now they work on a simple line of sight, when broken they stop, this is normal for now.

-Darkness and light values inside Manor adjusted for a less "staring into the sun" experience.

