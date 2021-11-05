 Skip to content

Healing Spree update for 5 November 2021

Patch Notes 2021-11-5

Build 7664671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"We have been playing ""Hofix Spree"" since the release of Healing Spree.

Yes, we created a lot of mess with exactly 4 people just like you all playing around in the hospital :)

Okay Okay... We heard from you guys. Here is the improvement!

<color=""red"">New stuff</color>

  • Spanish language support
  • Network quality UI is added
  • A ""Next Stage"" button is added

<color=""red"">Improvement</color>

  • Control sensitivity increased
  • Network enhancement
  • Stage selection UI is a bit transparent

<color=""red"">Fix</color>

  • The notice will now pop up when any player disconnected
  • Some of the steam achievement descriptions changed
  • Fixed lobby kick icon not showing
  • Switch Pro controller is now working in bluetooth mode
  • Stage 1-7: Stage achievement description is now correct
  • Stage 2-4: Shattered glasses are now synchronized between the host and clients
  • Stage 2-5: Stage achievement description is now correct. The raft is now floating along t- he river properly
  • Stage 2-7: Stage achievement ""Keep All Organs Fresh"" is fixed
  • Stage 3-2: Stage achievement description is now correct
  • Stage 3-3: The boar can crush you to death no matter where you stand

See you in the hospital. Oops! The in-game hospital I meant."

