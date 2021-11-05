Patch Notes 2021-11-5

"We have been playing ""Hofix Spree"" since the release of Healing Spree.
Yes, we created a lot of mess with exactly 4 people just like you all playing around in the hospital :)
Okay Okay... We heard from you guys. Here is the improvement!
<color=""red"">New stuff</color>
- Spanish language support
- Network quality UI is added
- A ""Next Stage"" button is added
<color=""red"">Improvement</color>
- Control sensitivity increased
- Network enhancement
- Stage selection UI is a bit transparent
<color=""red"">Fix</color>
- The notice will now pop up when any player disconnected
- Some of the steam achievement descriptions changed
- Fixed lobby kick icon not showing
- Switch Pro controller is now working in bluetooth mode
- Stage 1-7: Stage achievement description is now correct
- Stage 2-4: Shattered glasses are now synchronized between the host and clients
- Stage 2-5: Stage achievement description is now correct. The raft is now floating along t- he river properly
- Stage 2-7: Stage achievement ""Keep All Organs Fresh"" is fixed
- Stage 3-2: Stage achievement description is now correct
- Stage 3-3: The boar can crush you to death no matter where you stand
See you in the hospital. Oops! The in-game hospital I meant."
